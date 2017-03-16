See All Family Doctors in College Station, TX
Family Medicine
14 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Bhavsar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Dr. Bhavsar works at Practice in College Station, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Barron Road
    4007 Victoria Ave, College Station, TX 77845

Mar 16, 2017
She is empathetic, and thorough. She doesn't rush and you can tell she got into medicine because she cares and wants to help. I looked her up before I made an appointment, she has EXCELLENT training!
  Family Medicine
  14 years of experience
  English, Spanish
  Female
  1457513103
  Trident Hospital-South Carolina
  VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  Family Practice
  St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

Dr. Bhavsar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bhavsar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Bhavsar works at Practice in College Station, TX.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavsar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhavsar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhavsar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

