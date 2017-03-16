Dr. Bhavsar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Bhavsar, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bhavsar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Dr. Bhavsar works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph Health Primary Care Barron Road4007 Victoria Ave, College Station, TX 77845 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhavsar?
She is empathetic, and thorough. She doesn't rush and you can tell she got into medicine because she cares and wants to help. I looked her up before I made an appointment, she has EXCELLENT training!
About Dr. Jennifer Bhavsar, MD
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1457513103
Education & Certifications
- Trident Hospital-South Carolina
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhavsar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhavsar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhavsar works at
Dr. Bhavsar speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhavsar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhavsar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhavsar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhavsar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.