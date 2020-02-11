See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (36)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Bernard works at CHPG Endocrinology, Diabetes & Thyroid Specialists of Colorado in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Diabetes and Thyroid Specialists of Colorado
    11700 W 2nd Pl Ste 410, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 321-8460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Hypogonadism
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Hypogonadism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bernard?

    Feb 11, 2020
    Dr. Bernard was so professional, yet so approachable and friendly. I would highly recommend her to anyone with an endocrinological issue.
    My name is Sally Thompson — Feb 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bernard to family and friends

    Dr. Bernard's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bernard

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD.

    About Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275706285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bernard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bernard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bernard works at CHPG Endocrinology, Diabetes & Thyroid Specialists of Colorado in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bernard’s profile.

    Dr. Bernard has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.