Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Bernard works at CHPG Endocrinology, Diabetes & Thyroid Specialists of Colorado in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.