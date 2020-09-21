Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bernard, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Bernard works at Saint Luke's Primary Care-Southridge in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.