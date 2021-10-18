Dr. Jennifer Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Berman, MD
Dr. Jennifer Berman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Jennifer R. Berman, MD1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 401, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (323) 459-1430
- Aetna
- SelectHealth
I’ve heard and read a lot about how effective BioTe is so I wanted to try it myself. I used pills to keep my hormones normal but I’m getting tired of it. I’m so happy that she also opted for BioTe to treat my hormonal imbalance. Two weeks later, I’ve proved that what I heard and read were all true. My period has been normal for three months now. I don’t need to take pills anymore. All thanks to Dr. Berman.
About Dr. Jennifer Berman, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659561934
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
