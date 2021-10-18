Overview

Dr. Jennifer Berman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Berman works at Berman Sexual Health in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.