Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sue Bequette, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Bequette works at Saint Luke's Primary Care - Mission Farms in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.