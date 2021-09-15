See All Podiatrists in Franklin, KY
Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM

Podiatry
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, KY. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatry and is affiliated with Logan Memorial Hospital and The Medical Center at Franklin.

Dr. Benge works at Scott C Harris DO PLLC in Franklin, KY with other offices in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Commonwealth Foot and Ankle Care
    1030 Brookhaven Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 (270) 303-3787
    Commonwealth Foot and Ankle Care
    1600 Scottsville Rd Ste 301, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (270) 796-6160
    Bowling Green
    427 US 31W Byp Ste 202, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 796-6160
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Memorial Hospital
  • The Medical Center at Franklin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 15, 2021
    Very nice staff and very caring Doctor. Highly recommended .
    ALBERT ROSA — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1518134386
    Education & Certifications

    • Illinois Masonic Med Center
    • Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatry
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benge has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Benge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

