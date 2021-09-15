Overview

Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, KY. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatry and is affiliated with Logan Memorial Hospital and The Medical Center at Franklin.



Dr. Benge works at Scott C Harris DO PLLC in Franklin, KY with other offices in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.