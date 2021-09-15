Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Franklin, KY. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatry and is affiliated with Logan Memorial Hospital and The Medical Center at Franklin.
Dr. Benge works at
Locations
Commonwealth Foot and Ankle Care1030 Brookhaven Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 Directions (270) 303-3787
Commonwealth Foot and Ankle Care1600 Scottsville Rd Ste 301, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 796-6160
Bowling Green427 US 31W Byp Ste 202, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-6160Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Memorial Hospital
- The Medical Center at Franklin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice staff and very caring Doctor. Highly recommended .
About Dr. Jennifer Benge, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Illinois Masonic Med Center
- Dr. William Scholl College Of Podiatry
- University Of Kentucky
Dr. Benge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benge has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Benge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.