Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
-
1
Foot and Ankle Specialists of the Mid-Atlantic, LLC63 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste C, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 696-0818Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
Maryland Orthopedic Center LLC1502 S Main St Ste 307, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Directions (301) 696-0818
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Conifer Health Solutions
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Priority Partners
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
Dr. Bell is personable and really cared for me as a patient. She listened to what I had to say and didn’t dismiss. I’ve only had 2 appointments with her, but she is in the process of ending 13 years of pain. She is knowledgeable, discussed everything clearly, and gives recommendations for next steps. She is truly one of the best doctors I’ve ever encountered
About Dr. Jennifer Bell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1699967869
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Akron
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.