Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Centennial Women's Group Summit OBGYN - Hermitage in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.