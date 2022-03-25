Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD
Dr. Jennifer Bell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Centennial Women's Group Summit OBGYN - Hermitage5651 Frist Blvd Ste 500, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7799
Centennial Women's Group Summit OBGYN at Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 553-7336
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was her transfer patient and she has been incredibly supportive throughout the journey. She encouraged me for natural delivery and gave me lot of strength during my labor. She actually listens and clarifies even the silliest question. She is most positive person you will ever meet. We are very grateful to her for all she has done throughout my pregnancy and delivery. I would strongly recommend Dr.Bell to anyone who wants to have a peaceful pregnancy and birth experience! was her transfer patient and she has been incredibly supportive throughout the journey. She encouraged me for natural delivery and gave me lot of strength during my labor. She actually listens and clarifies even the silliest question. She is most positive person you will ever meet. We are very grateful to her for all she has done throughout my pregnancy and delivery. I would strongly recommend Dr.Bell to anyone who wants to have a peaceful pregnancy and birth experience!
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Quillen College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
