Dr. Jennifer Beckman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Beckman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.
Locations
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-4551Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals10090 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 813-5575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beckman is a top notch Psychiatrist. She takes time to get to know you. She allocated a lot of time with me. Sometimes, I would feel depressed, overwhelmed and my anxiety would be very high. A lot of traumatic experiences (MST) in my life especially during my military service. Dr. Beckman listened to me describing my background. I'm happy she was there for me. I miss her terribly. She is no longer working in this position. I cannot seem to find another Psychiatrist like her. I like the person who I'm seeing now, but it's not a long appt., unfortunately.
About Dr. Jennifer Beckman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1801075874
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
