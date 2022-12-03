Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine.
Office22180 Olympic College Way NW Ste 202, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 779-4444
Medical Group of the Carolinas - Rheumatology - Spartanburg1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1540, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-6844
She listens and offers many solution for my care and approach to Arthritis Care. Thank You for all you do and listening to my struggles.
- Oregon Health & Science University|Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine
Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.