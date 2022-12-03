See All Rheumatologists in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD

Rheumatology
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine.

Dr. Becker works at Practice in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    22180 Olympic College Way NW Ste 202, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 779-4444
  2. 2
    Medical Group of the Carolinas - Rheumatology - Spartanburg
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1540, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-6844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(20)
About Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD

Rheumatology
  • Rheumatology
Specialties
18 years of experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1912129354
  • 1912129354
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Oregon Health &amp; Science University|Oregon Health &amp; Science University Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • Virginia Commonwealth University-School of Medicine
Medical Education
Internal Medicine
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Becker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Becker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Becker has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Becker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

