Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beatty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Colleton Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Beatty works at
Locations
-
1
The Breast Place4975 Lacross Rd Ste 110, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 797-1941
-
2
Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital2095 Henry Tecklenburg Dr, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 402-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Colleton Medical Center
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beatty?
Dr. Beatty is a very caring physician. She spends as much time with you as you need to get all your questions answered. She is expedient in getting the needed testing done and evaluated. She will call you personally with test results and lab reports as soon as she gets them. HIGHLY recommended for all breast care needs.
About Dr. Jennifer Beatty, DO
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1952387979
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beatty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beatty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beatty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beatty works at
Dr. Beatty has seen patients for Breast Lump, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beatty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Beatty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beatty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beatty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beatty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.