Dr. Jennifer Baynosa, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Baynosa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Baynosa works at UNLV Health General Surgery Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Unlv Medicine
    1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Univ. Medical Center
    1800 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
  3. 3
    Sunrise Pediatrics Emergency Room
    3186 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Neutropenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 13, 2022
    On time, very informative, spent time explaining procedure, prognosis, and future treatment. very friendly
    General Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1184748212
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
