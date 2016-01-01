Dr. Jennifer Bassetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bassetti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bassetti, MD is a Geneticist in New York, NY. They specialize in Genetics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine|Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Bassetti works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurology505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Bassetti, MD
- Genetics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1104120625
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
- Long Island Jewish-Schneider Childrens Hospital|Schneider Children's Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine|Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Clinical Genetics and Pediatrics
Dr. Bassetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassetti works at
Dr. Bassetti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassetti, there are benefits to both methods.