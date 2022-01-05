Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Valley Radilogists Med Grp Inc123 Di Salvo Ave Ste A, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 418-8780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been going to Dr. Baron for a number of years. He has had skin cancer issues and Dr. Baron's thoroughness has caught them all early. Her knowledge of Mohs surgery is exceptional. I have gone to her a few times for minor skin checks and have found both she and her staff very warm and friendly.
About Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902927148
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baron has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.
