Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD is a Dermatologist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Baron works at Jennifer A Baron MD in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Radilogists Med Grp Inc
    123 Di Salvo Ave Ste A, San Jose, CA 95128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 418-8780

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Dry Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 05, 2022
    My husband has been going to Dr. Baron for a number of years. He has had skin cancer issues and Dr. Baron's thoroughness has caught them all early. Her knowledge of Mohs surgery is exceptional. I have gone to her a few times for minor skin checks and have found both she and her staff very warm and friendly.
    Nicolette McWeeney — Jan 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902927148
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baron accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baron works at Jennifer A Baron MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Baron’s profile.

    Dr. Baron has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

