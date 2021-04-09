Dr. Barklund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Barklund, MD
Dr. Jennifer Barklund, MD is a Dermatologist in Iowa City, IA.
Dr. Barklund works at
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics200 Hawkins Dr, Iowa City, IA 52242 Directions (319) 353-7391
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Barklund is polite, professional, and efficient. She was on time and I didn't have to wait in the waiting room. The procedure was done with no pain.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1316331325
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Barklund accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barklund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
