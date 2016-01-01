Overview

Dr. Jennifer Balucan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manhattan Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Balucan works at UCLA Health Manhattan Beach Pediatrics in Manhattan Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

