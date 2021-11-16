Dr. Ball has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Ball, DO
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ball, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Ball works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Clearwater - McMullen Booth3280 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 216-1141
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ball?
Dr.Ball, is an outstanding doctor, full of compassion for her patients. She helped me beat cancer four times. I would recommend her in a heart beat. She gives you all the time you need to talk with her. I have been cancer free for four years now, and I am so happy about that, but sad that I wont be seeing her . She even visited me in the hospital when I was in for other things then cancer. Very Caring person.
About Dr. Jennifer Ball, DO
- Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386635548
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Fl College Of Med
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ball accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ball works at
Dr. Ball has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ball speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ball.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ball, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ball appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.