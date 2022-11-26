Overview

Dr. Jennifer Balde, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from U Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Meml Mc and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.



Dr. Balde works at Smart Comprehensive Health in Kennewick, WA with other offices in Pasco, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

