Dr. Jennifer Balash, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Balash, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Balash works at
Locations
Tre Medical, Ltd3825 Highland Ave Ste 3K, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 968-2144
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and great office. Just improve the wait times and it will be stellar!
About Dr. Jennifer Balash, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487881025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balash works at
Dr. Balash has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Multiple Gestation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balash. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balash.
