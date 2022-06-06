Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
-
1
Revlon Breast Center100 Medical 310 Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3453
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baker?
I had the greatest experience with Dr. Baker. I have only words of gratitude and appreciation for everything she has done for me during my time as a patient at UCLA. She is an excellent surgeon and was very informative and knowledgeable about our concerns. She was very understanding of our situation and was careful to listen to all our concerns. Her approach and her conduct made me feel very confident and I had no worries while I was under her care. Her staff was very kind and were very accommodating towards us. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a breast surgeon.
About Dr. Jennifer Baker, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1447504121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.