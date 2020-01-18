Dr. Jennifer Bain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Bain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Bain, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street21 W 86th St, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bain and her team are wonderful people! Dr Bain is a brilliant physician !!!!!!! Dr Bain and her team care about children and their families . From the time you enter her office your are greeted with kindness . I am very grateful that we are under her care.
About Dr. Jennifer Bain, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942599154
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
