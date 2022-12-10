Dr. Arzola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Arzola, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Arzola, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
San Antonio Women's Health Obstetrics & Gynecology3903 Wiseman Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 951-9495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Found Dr Arzola after searching for a highly recommended doctor and I’m so glad I found Dr Arzola. She was thorough and has a great bedside manner!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Arzola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arzola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arzola speaks Spanish.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Arzola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arzola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arzola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arzola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.