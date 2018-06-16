Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Armstrong works at
Locations
Newport Brachytherapy Institute Inc.369 San Miguel Dr Ste 235, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-2887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was seen straight away. Very friendly and helpful staff. Dr Armstrong answered all of my questions and made me feel extremely comfortable. I am sorry that I did not get a chance to leave this review earlier as I as was busy, but I really recommend Dr Armstrong!!!
About Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1568848802
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
