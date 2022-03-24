Dr. Jennifer Aranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Aranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Aranda, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Aranda works at
Locations
-
1
UT Health Austin1601 TRINITY ST, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (833) 882-2737
-
2
Breast and Body Center of Austin1510 W 34th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (512) 533-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aranda?
Aside from being a warm and friendly person, Dr. Aranda is a highly intelligent doctor, who is on top with regard to medical knowledge. Along with her patience and her ability to listen, she is excellent at diagnosing, and at suggesting tests and treatments that lead to healing and recovery.
About Dr. Jennifer Aranda, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1902875453
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- Atlanta Medical Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of Georgia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aranda has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aranda works at
Dr. Aranda speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.