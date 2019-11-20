Overview

Dr. Jennifer Appleyard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Appleyard works at Lake Shore Allergy And Asthma Center in Grosse Pointe, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI and Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.