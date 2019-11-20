Dr. Jennifer Appleyard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleyard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Appleyard, MD
Dr. Jennifer Appleyard, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Lakeshore Allergy and Asthma Center17770 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 885-6367
Lakeshore Ear Nose & Throat Ctr17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 203, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 263-7400
Lakeshore Ear, Nose & Throat Center21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 111, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 779-7610
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Regular checkup every six months. Been going to her 21 years; very astute allergist. Only thing I do not like Dr Appleyard’s expertise makes it difficult to get into appointments: two month wait.
About Dr. Jennifer Appleyard, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1255330486
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
