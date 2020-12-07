Dr. Anger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Anger, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Anger, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Anger works at
Locations
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-3572
Cedars-sinai Urology - La Cienega99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste M102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-2992
Uc San Diego Health La Jolla - Women's Pelvic Medicine4520 Executive Dr Ste 360, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-7876
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have nothing but kind words for Dr. Anger. I have struggled with Pelvic Floor issues for 2 yrs. After exhaustive efforts at home, Shreveport, Louisiana, I found Dr. Anger. I am 3 days post-op and cannot find words to offer that would make an impact so you would be able to grasps how my life has changed. Yes, I am in pain, as expected only 3 days out. Yes, I was scared; I traveled across the country and put my life in the hands of a Dr. I found by a Google search. And, yes, as expected, I do have a bit of a road ahead to recovery. However, and I suppose I can be frank with you guys that must be experiencing the same humiliating symptoms to be reading this rating, I now can feel when I need to urinate, I am not grabbing myself like a child and running to the bathroom. My life will no longer be planned around who I can spend time with or where I can go because I may spontaneously pee on myself. And, the comment on her being late? That may be you next time that needs more time with her!
About Dr. Jennifer Anger, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114949807
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
