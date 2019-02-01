Overview

Dr. Jennifer Amengual, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Amengual works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.