Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Allen Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center520 Charter Blvd Ste 100, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 477-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr Allen’s for over 15 years. When another dermatologist told my son there was nothing but a radical and risky treatment, Dr Allen found multiple safer options. She has treated my melanoma and kept me safe from more cancer since 2007. She always takes time with me, thoroughly assesses my issue, and remembers my history. It’s is true that the wait can be long, but she is worth it.
About Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1922160811
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
