Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Allen works at Allen Dermatology and Skin Cancer Center in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.