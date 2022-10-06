Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
1
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial12505 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 764-8000
2
Frisco Obstetrics & Gynecology4461 Coit Rd Ste 205, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-9299
3
Frisco Obstretics & Gynecology PA4401 Coit Rd Ste 205, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-9299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Allen is so thoughtful and thorough. Very nice bedside manner. Listens and explains things in an understandable way.
About Dr. Jennifer Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003868332
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.