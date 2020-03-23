See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gainesville, FL
Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD

Gynecology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.

Dr. Alderman works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gainesville Gynecology Group
    6730 NW 11th Pl, Gainesville, FL 32605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 482-0785
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Adenomyosis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Abdominal Hysterectomy
Abnormal Menstruation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Advanced Robotic Surgery
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Birth Control
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
C-Section
Carcinoma in Situ
Cervical Polyps
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance
Colposcopy
da Vinci® Hysterectomy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Diagnostic Ultrasound
Dilation and Curettage
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Ablation
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy Sterilization
Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Incontinence Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopy
Laparotomy
Maternal Anemia
Menopause
Menstrual Cramps
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
Nausea
Oophorectomy
Operative Hysteroscopy
Ovarian Cysts
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Surgery
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tubal Ligation
Ultrasound, Transvaginal
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginal Surgery
Vulvectomy
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 23, 2020
    Someone referred me to her and on my first visit I knew I had choose the right Dr.
    Brenda Monies — Mar 23, 2020
    About Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659308823
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Florida-Gainesville
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Alderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alderman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alderman works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Gainesville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alderman’s profile.

    Dr. Alderman has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
