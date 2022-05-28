Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Champaign Dental Group in Plainview, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.