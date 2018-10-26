Dr. Jennifer Ahmadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Ahmadian, MD
Dr. Jennifer Ahmadian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Duly Health and Care1964 Springbrook Square Dr, Naperville, IL 60564 Directions (630) 961-4150
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a very positive visit with Dr. Ahmadian when I went in with my father to his neurological appointment. She is intelligent, is a problem solver, and has a positive disposition dealing with a patient and a patient's family. I recommend highly!
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Dr. Ahmadian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmadian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmadian has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmadian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmadian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmadian.
