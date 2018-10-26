See All Neurologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Jennifer Ahmadian, MD

Neurology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ahmadian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Ahmadian works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    Duly Health and Care
1964 Springbrook Square Dr, Naperville, IL 60564
(630) 961-4150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    I had a very positive visit with Dr. Ahmadian when I went in with my father to his neurological appointment. She is intelligent, is a problem solver, and has a positive disposition dealing with a patient and a patient's family. I recommend highly!
    Jeff Libman in Phoenix, AZ — Oct 26, 2018
    About Dr. Jennifer Ahmadian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285635466
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Ahmadian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmadian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmadian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmadian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmadian works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ahmadian’s profile.

    Dr. Ahmadian has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmadian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmadian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmadian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmadian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmadian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

