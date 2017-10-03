Dr. Aguayo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Aguayo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Aguayo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Dr. Aguayo works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Cntr Bldg4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Asian Pacific Health Care Venture Inc.180 Union Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Directions (323) 644-3885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aguayo is thoughtful, meticulous and a good listener. She delivered my first child in good health despite many complications.
About Dr. Jennifer Aguayo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417104076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguayo works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguayo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguayo.
