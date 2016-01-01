Overview

Dr. Jennie Ono, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Ono works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.