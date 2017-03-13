Dr. Jennie Nally, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nally is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennie Nally, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennie Nally, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Nally works at
Locations
The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 810-4151
Stamford Office1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 975-1112
Milford Office233 Broad St Ste 1, Milford, CT 06460 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nally was very kind and compassionate about a sensitive issue. She took time to explain her theories about what was going on with my hair loss and what she thought would be the best course of action. She ordered a full work-up of tests and biopsy and also called me as a wellness follow up and to discuss the results. I have seen other highly rated derms in CT. and none of them ordered blood work and biopsy. I mentioned PRP to her and she said, let's examine all the other less costly options
About Dr. Jennie Nally, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- Yale University
- Dartmouth College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nally has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nally on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nally. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nally.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nally, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nally appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.