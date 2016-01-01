Overview

Dr. Jennie Muglia, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.



Dr. Muglia works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI and Wakefield, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.