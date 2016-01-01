Dr. Jennie Mao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennie Mao, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennie Mao, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Locations
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Women's Clinic at Harborview325 9th Ave Fl 8GROUND, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennie Mao, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1265421945
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mao has seen patients for Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mao has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.