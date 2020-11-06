Dr. Jennie Luna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennie Luna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennie Luna, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redlands, CA. They completed their fellowship with East Carolina University
Dr. Luna works at
Locations
Beaver Medical Group2 W Fern Ave, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 793-3311
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luna has great bedside manners and is very smart. She listens and always makes me feel that I’m taking part of my care. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Jennie Luna, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
