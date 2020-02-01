Dr. Hauschka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennie Hauschka, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennie Hauschka, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Hauschka works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Mintview Obgyn1918 Randolph Rd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 377-5675
-
2
Novant Health Mintview Obgyn15830 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 275, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 542-0744
-
3
Tryon Medical Partners6060 Piedmont Row Dr S Fl 8, Charlotte, NC 28287 Directions (704) 489-3094
- 4 700 S Torrence St, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 536-7233
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hauschka?
Dr. Hauschka is great! She took her time and helped me feel comfortable with her and helped me through a very difficult time. I highly recommend her to any woman.
About Dr. Jennie Hauschka, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1033248273
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hauschka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hauschka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hauschka works at
Dr. Hauschka has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hauschka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hauschka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hauschka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hauschka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hauschka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.