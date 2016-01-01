Overview

Dr. Jennie Dembski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Dembski works at UBMD Pediatrics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Blasdell, NY and West Seneca, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.