Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennie Clarke, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennie Clarke, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Rash and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 243 E 6100 S Fl 5, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 581-2955
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2955
University Of UTAH Health30 N 1900 E Rm 4A330, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-6465
University UT Redstne Health Center1743 Redstone Center Dr Ste 115, Park City, UT 84098 Directions (435) 658-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennie Clarke, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
