Dr. Jennie Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Multicare Capital Medical Center.
Dr. Allen works at
314 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 303, Tacoma, WA 98405
About Dr. Jennie Allen, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1194980193
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Multicare Capital Medical Center
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Allen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more.
Dr. Allen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.