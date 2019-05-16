Dr. Jenni Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenni Yoon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenni Yoon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Germantown, MD.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12850 Middlebrook Rd, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 972-9433
-
2
Asthma & Allergy Center LLC10301 Georgia Ave Ste 306, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 681-6055
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoon?
Dr. Yoon inspires confidence. She listens carefully, asks probing questions, shows empathy, and treats me like a respected member of the treatment team. I am very pleased with my experience and happy to recommend Dr. Yoon.
About Dr. Jenni Yoon, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1245528868
Education & Certifications
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.