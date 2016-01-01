See All Family Doctors in Roseburg, OR
Dr. Jenni Nix, MD

Family Medicine
Overview

Dr. Jenni Nix, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roseburg, OR. 

Dr. Nix works at Centennial Surgery in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial Surgery
    2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jenni Nix, MD

  • Family Medicine
Specialties
  • English
  • Female
  • 1538543012
Education & Certifications

  • General Surgery
