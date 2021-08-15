Dr. Jenni Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenni Bradley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenni Bradley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boise, ID. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Locations
St. Luke's Clinic - The Woman's Clinic100 E Idaho St Ste 400, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 345-5250
St. Luke's Clinic - The Woman's Clinic520 S Eagle Rd Ste 3219, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 345-5250Tuesday9:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Bradley. As a patient, I have seen her for four pregnancies. She is efficient, extremely knowledgeable, and tries to be there for all of her patients deliveries (a HUGE plus for me). I’m thankful I found her when I moved to the area—I can’t imagine going to anyone else!
About Dr. Jenni Bradley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
