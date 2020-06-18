Dr. Jennell Kopp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennell Kopp, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennell Kopp, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Kopp works at
Locations
-
1
Centura Centers for Occupational Medicine7233 Church Ranch Blvd, Westminster, CO 80021 Directions (303) 925-4044
-
2
CHPG - Arvada Sports and Family Medicine16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007 Directions (720) 898-1110Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kopp?
Very kind, personable, truly cares, extremely competent and spends extra time with you or your family if needed.
About Dr. Jennell Kopp, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1336393800
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- St Anthony Fam Med Res St Anthony Hosp
- St Anthony Fam Med
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Colorado
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopp works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.