Dr. Jenne Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenne Myers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Arizona Institute of Urology Pllc1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 209, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 618-1010
Arizona Institute of Urology5670 N Professional Park Dr Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (843) 884-8045
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Would not consider another urologist. She performed TURP on my husband. It was obvious that the hospital staff respected her and her abilities as a surgeon and person. We couldn’t have been happier with her treatment and friendly, caring approach. No unanswered question.
About Dr. Jenne Myers, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396773057
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Minimally Invasive Urologic Surgery Fellow
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- General Surgery Internship University Of Kentucky
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Myers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Myers works at
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Myers speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
