Dr. Jennalou Hollnagel-Kauffman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennalou Hollnagel-Kauffman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jennalou Hollnagel-Kauffman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman works at
Locations
-
1
Dube Orthopedics and Physical Therapy5651 Frist Blvd Ste 400, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (615) 391-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman?
I have been under the care of Dr.JennaLou since mid March where she had to amputate my great toe. Her bedside manner in the hospital was by far superior and her follow up care has been wonderful.. Her instructions on care between visits are spoken without all the big medical terminology so that one could understand them. If you have problems with your feet and ankles this doctor is for you. Highly Recommended.!!!!
About Dr. Jennalou Hollnagel-Kauffman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1538545298
Education & Certifications
- Bethesda Health East Hospitals
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollnagel-Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.