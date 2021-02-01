See All Family Doctors in Westfield, IN
Dr. Jenna Walls, MD is a Family Sports Medicine Specialist in Westfield, IN. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Health.

Dr. Walls works at Riverview Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Westfield, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Riverview Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    17600 Shamrock Blvd Ste 400A, Westfield, IN 46074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Riverview Health Physicians Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    14535 Hazel Dell Pkwy Bldg A, Carmel, IN 46033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Influenza (Flu)
Abdominal Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon

Feb 01, 2021
I met with Dr. Walls for 2 conditions. She did a thorough examination to determine underlying conditions and we are addressing these through physical therapy. The comment about her not being a listener should be validated by this site because it sounds unlikely that was a true patient.
MikeSr — Feb 01, 2021
  • Family Sports Medicine
  • English
  • Female
  • 1891189320
  • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
  • Riverview Health

Dr. Walls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

