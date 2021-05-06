Dr. Taglienti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenna Taglienti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenna Taglienti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Locations
Tanner Behavior Health Inpatient Unit705 Dixie St, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 812-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous to start treatment but this amazing doctor made me feel so comfortable and confident. She helped me turn my mental illness into mental health.
About Dr. Jenna Taglienti, MD
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497915995
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taglienti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taglienti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taglienti has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Family Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taglienti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Taglienti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taglienti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taglienti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taglienti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.